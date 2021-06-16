TVS iQube Price Reduced by Nearly 10% Thanks to Revised FAME II Scheme

TVS Motor Company has reduced the price of its only electric scooter, the TVS iQube, in the Indian market. This decision comes after the Indian Govt. recently revised the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme.

As per the revised FAME II scheme, the subsidy amount for electric two-wheelers, that meet certain eligibility conditions, has been increased from INR 10,000 per kWh to up to INR 15,000 per kWh. The significant hike of 50% will result in eligible electric two-wheelers in India getting more affordable.

The TVS iQube is available in two cities only. In Bengaluru, it used to cost INR 1,21,756 whereas customers needed to pay INR 1,12,027 to buy this electric scooter in Delhi. Now, TVS Motor Company has slashed the price of the iQube in both cities by nearly 10%.

After the price reduction, the TVS iQube retails at INR 1,10,506 in Bengaluru and INR 1,00,777 in Delhi. This means that the electric scooter has become INR 11,250 cheaper than before. Following is a price table for your reference.

TVS iQube Old Price New Price Price Reduction Delhi INR 1,12,027 INR 1,00,777 INR 11,250 Bengaluru INR 1,21,756 INR 1,10,506 INR 11,250

TVS Motor Company isn’t the only brand that has reduced the price of its electric two-wheeler after the FAME II revision. Ather Energy, one of the highly popular electric scooter manufacturer in India, has also announced a price cut for its Ather 450X and 450 Plus models.

The TVS iQube has a 4.4kW electric motor which is capable of taking the E2W to a top speed of up to 78km/h. The 0-40km/h sprint can be completed in just 4.2 seconds. As for the range, up to 75km can be covered in a full single charge. As for the features, it has full-LED lighting. It is also equipped with a TFT display and has a dedicated smartphone app. This, along with TVS Motor Company’s SmartXonnect platform, provides several useful features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts, etc.

All prices are on-road figures