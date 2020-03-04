Revolt extends its Free Battery Switching offer to 31 March

Apart from having a unique subscription-based pricing strategy for its electric motorcycles RV300 and RV400, Revolt Intellicorp also provides a very convenient battery solution called Battery Switching. The company has been offering it for free until now and will continue doing so till the end of this month.

What is the Free Battery Switching offer?

This offer was announced when the Gurugram-based start-up launched its products back in August 2019. Under this scheme, customers could switch/swap the drained batteries of their RV300 or RV400 with a fully-charged battery at Revolt Switch Stations free of cost. Such stations are located outside the company’s dealerships and at other strategic locations which can be found by using MyRevolt app.

What is the validity of this offer?

Earlier, Revolt Intellicorp’s Free Battery Switching program was valid until 31 December 2019, however, now it has been extended to 31 March 2020. Although the company hasn’t revealed the reason behind this action, most likely, it is because of the delay in the production of the electric vehicles, which has caused lapses in delivery timelines.

What would happen once this offer expires?

Once the Free Battery Switching offer expires, Revolt Intellicorp may levy a nominal fee from the customers availing the benefits of this service. The electric motorcycle manufacturer could also introduce a monthly or yearly subscription plan under which customers would need to pay a certain amount that would allow them to continue using the Free Battery Switching service for the pre-defined period.

Revolt Intellicorp uses Lithium-ion batteries in both the RV300 and RV400. These batteries have been certified as waterproof, damage proof, shockproof, and all-weather friendly according to ARAI standards. Revolt provides a warranty of 8 years or 150,000 km, whatever comes first, on its batteries.

The RV300 has a 60-volt, 2.7 kWh battery pack which would take around 3 hours to charge from 0-75% and 4.2 hours to get fully juiced up. It has a range of around 180 km, 110 km, and 80 km when riding in Eco, Normal, and Sports mode respectively.

On the other hand, the RV400 has a 72-volt, 3.24 kWh battery pack. It takes the same amount of time to get 75% charged, but, for 0-100% charging takes 4.5 hours. It offers a range of 150 km (Eco mode)/100 km (Normal mode)/80 km (Sports mode).