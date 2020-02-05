Renault Zoe electric car (due in 2021) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Renault Zoe electric car has made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. This EV will reportedly be launched in India by next year.

The Renault Zoe is one of the best-selling EVs in Europe. In terms of dimensions, it's a B-segment, sub-compact hatchback like the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Baleno. It measures 4,087 mm in length, 1,787 mm in width and 1,652 mm in height. It has a 2,588 mm wheelbase. As it’s an EV, the GST levied on it won’t take into account its length, and so, the Indian-spec car won’t need to have a reduced length.

The Renault Zoe is made in two variants, namely R110 and R135. The. Common to both is a 400V, 52 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that weighs 326 kg.

The R110 variant mounts an electric motor rated to deliver 80 kW (108 PS) at 3,395-10,886 rpm and 225 Nm of torque at 500-3,395 rpm. It can accelerate from 0-50 km/h in 3.9 seconds and from 0-100 km/h in 11.4 seconds. Its top speed is 135 km/h.

The R135 variant’s electric motor generates 100 kW (135 PS) at 4,200-11,163 rpm and 245 Nm of torque at 2,500-3,600 rpm. Its 0-50 km/h and 0-100 km/h acceleration times are 3.6 seconds and 9.5 seconds respectively.

The 52 kWh battery pack offers a range of 395 km* in the R110 variant and 386 km* in the R120 variant. Below are the charging times using different chargers:

Charger Charging Time 2.3 kW home outlet (single-phase 10A) (0-100%) 34 hours 30 minutes Green-up socket / 3.7 kW Wallbox (single-phase 16A) (0-100%) 16 hours 10 minutes 7.4 kW Wallbox (single-phase 32 A) (0-100%) 9 hours 25 minutes 11 kW station (three-phase 16A) (0-100%) 6 hours 22 kW station (three-phase 32 A) (0-100%) 3 hours DC 50 kW quick charge (0-80%) 1 hour 10 minutes

The Renault Zoe will most likely be imported to India via the CBU route and cost upwards of INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Renault will use it to understand the market for EVs here and experiment with its EV technologies. The company will launch a pure electric Renault Kwid as its first locally manufactured EV, probably in the second generation.