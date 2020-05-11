Renault Triber AMT to be launched on 18 May - Report

The Renault Triber AMT that debuted at Auto Expo 2020 will go on sale in India soon. According to a leaked internal document, Renault will launch the Triber automatic in India on 18 May 2020.

Renault sells the Triber in four grades, namely RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. It will offer the automated manual transmission option in the RXL, RXT and RXZ grades. The Triber with a manual transmission in the RXL trim costs INR 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). So, the Triber AMT’s prices may start at around INR 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In other words, the AMT configurations should cost about INR 30,000 more than the MT configurations.

The Renault Triber employs the BR10 1.0-litre dual VVT petrol engine as standard. This BS6 naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine generates a maximum power of 72 PS at 6,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The manual transmission it is offered with is a 5-speed unit.

The automated manual transmission that will be offered in the Renault Triber from the 18th of this month will also be a 5-speed unit. Unlike in the Renault Kwid AMT, in the Renault Triber AMT, there won’t be a dashboard-mounted rotary gear selector but conventional gear lever. However, unlike the automatic hatchback, the automatic MPV will have a manual mode that will allow the driver to take over the gearshifts if needed.

Renault used the introduction of AMT in the Triber to also showcase it in a dual-tone paint scheme. However, whether the company plans to launch the dual-tone paint scheme option along with the AMT option in the market is unknown.

