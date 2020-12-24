Kiger, Triber to Bolster Renault's Reach and Expansion in Rural India

Having launched India's most affordable modular MPV, the Triber, and with the launch of the upcoming Kiger compact SUV, Renault is betting heavily to penetrate Tier II-IV cities in 2021. Alongside this, the French manufacturer is also working towards expanding its network in rural areas. After a heavy blow due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year, the automotive industry is currently en route to a sustained recovery with the rural sector also contributing significantly to the mix.

Renault stated that the company witnessed a substantial jump of 30 per cent in rural market sales over the past six months. In August this year, Renault announced that it would be adding 17 new sales and service touchpoints to its network in India.

At the moment, Renault operates with more than 390 sales and 470 service outlets that includes 200 'Workshop on Wheels’ facilities across the country. The manufacturer is also prepping up its network for the imminent launch of the upcoming Kiger SUV.

Renault holds high expectations for the Kiger SUV which is set to be its most affordable SUV in India. While the model will be placed at a slight premium over its sibling Magnite, it will still be among the cars that operate in the low rungs of the compact SUV segment in terms of price.

In line with the Kiger concept, the production version will share its powertrain with the Triber. This means that the car will be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine that outputs 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. The company will also debut a turbo-charged unit that will be paired with manual as well as automatic transmission units.

The Kiger will be based on Renault-Nissan’s modular CMF-A platform that currently underpins the Triber. This also means that the car will be similar to the Magnite in terms of size. In terms of features, the car is speculated to be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, LED projector headlamps, cruise control, steering mounted controls and voice recognition technology among others.

