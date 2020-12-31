Renault Kiger Rear Quarter Rendered - Here's How It Could Look Like

Earlier last month, Renault officially unveiled the Kiger subc0mpact SUV concept and we have seen several test mules of the Renault Kiger undergoing tests on our roads for quite some time now. These test mules appeared to be near production models as Renault gears up for the launch of the sub-compact SUV in 2021. The Renault Kiger is essentially a sibling to the Nissan Magnite, sharing the same platform and engine. Just like the Magnite was very important to Nissan, the Kiger too will be a very important product for Renault in India.

Based on these spy shots, here we have a rendering of the how the Renault Kiger could look like from the rear. Although most test mules seen so far have been heavily wrapped in camouflage, it still offered us a look at some interesting details. At the rear, the Kiger will boast of C-shaped LED tail lights on a neatly sculpted boot which particularly look quite attractive. The roof has a nice floating effect and ends with a pronounced roof spoiler at the rear. The rear bumper is expected to be heavily cladded with black plastic along with some silver scuff plates for some contrasting element.

However, the front and rear windshield on the Kiger are quite raked and that sort of takes away the SUV-appeal and lends it more of a crossover stance. That said, the Kiger is expected to be a pretty handsome sub-compact SUV with split LED headlamps, pronounced rear haunches and heavy body cladding all around. In fact, the Renault Kiger looks like a beefed up version of the Kwid hatchback, and that's no bad thing. The face particularly has a strong resemblance with the split LED headlamps.

The Kiger will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, the same that underpins the Renault Triber. The Kiger will also be sharing a lot of its interior trim and panels with the Triber MPV. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. Although Renault has not officially spoken anything about the powertrain options for the Kiger as of yet, we know it will be the same as is offered with the Nissan Magnite.

That means it will have two engine options under its hood - a 72hp 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and the 99hp 1.0L, turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual but Renault could be offering an AMT gearbox in place of the CVT gearbox that Nissan offers with the Magnite. The Renault Kiger is expected to launch by Q1 of 2021 and pricing is expected to be very competitive, particularly because Renault will be aiming to target Tier II and III cities along with rural markets with the Kiger.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - IndianAuto]