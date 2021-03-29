Renault Kiger Non-Turbo Variant Acceleration Test - VIDEO

The Renault Kiger is currently the cheapest sub-compact SUV you can buy today. In its first month of being on sale, it has already broken into the top-ten best selling compact SUV charts, even beating the other latest entrant and sibling the Nissan Magnite. Due to its aggressive pricing, the Kiger not only competes with the other sub-compact SUVs but also against the likes of the Maruti Swift in the hatchback category. Today we came across this acceleration test for the naturally-aspirated Kiger you should take a look at.

Also Read- 2021 Renault Triber Launched With Dual-Tone Colors & New Features

The video has been uploaded by Auto Crew on YouTube in which they have a Renault Kiger N/A variant for acceleration test. The test will be done in all driving modes, namely Eco, Normal, and Sport. Times will be measured for 0-60 kmph and 0-100 kmph. Do note that since this test is being done on open public roads with traffic, figures will vary. In Eco Mode, the Kiger takes around 11 seconds for 0-60 kmph and over 30 seconds for 0-100 kmph. Switching to Normal mode sees the Kiger reaching 60 and 100 kmph in 7 seconds and 23 seconds, respectively. Lastly, doing the test in Sport mode sees the Kiger taking a similar 7 seconds to reach 60 kmph, while 100 kmph is 2 seconds faster at 23 seconds. Overall, these are not specific figures as the runs had too many variables, but it does show the differences in the power delivery between modes.

The Renault Kiger comes loaded with features like tri-beam split LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, keyless entry, wireless phone charging, and steering mounted controls and more.

Also Read - Renault Kiger Set To Become More Expensive From April 1, 2021

The Renault Kiger’s 1-litre naturally aspirated 3-pot unit makes 81 PS and 96 Nm of peak power and torque figures and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. You can buy the same engine in turbocharged form as well, where the engine makes figures of 100PS and 160 Nm with the 5-speed manual and 100 PS/152 Nm when paired to the CVT auto. Prices for the Renault Kiger start from Rs 5.45 lakh, going up to Rs 9.72 lakh for the range-topping trim.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.

Words - Chandrutpal Kashyap