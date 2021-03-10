2021 Renault Triber Launched With Dual-Tone Colors & New Features

To freshen things up for what has been quite a success for Renault in India, the French carmaker has updated the Triber sub-compact MPV with a few subtle upgrades for the 2021 model year. These upgrades include the addition of new dual-tone colors on the top-spec RXZ trim and some new features on the inside as well. Naturally, these upgrades come at a premium, of up to INR 15,000. Prices for the 2021 Renault Triber start from INR 5.30 lakh and go up to INR 7.82 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Here's a detailed look at the variant-wise price list:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE INR 5,20,000 INR 5,30,000 INR 10,000 RXL INR 5,98,000 INR 5,99,990 INR 1,990 RXL AMT INR 6,43,000 INR 6,50,000 INR 7,000 RXT INR 6,48,000 INR 6,55,000 INR 7,000 RXT AMT INR 6,93,000 INR 7,05,000 INR 12,000 RXZ INR 7,05,000 INR 7,15,000 INR 10,000 RXZ Dual Tone -- INR 7,32,000 (new) RXZ AMT INR 7,50,000 INR 7,65,000 INR 15,000 RXZ AMT Dual Tone -- INR 7,82,000 (new)

Renault has updated the Triber with new dual-tone color options, but it is limited to only the top-spec RXZ trim. The carmaker has also introduced a new Cedar Brown color that replaces the now-discontinued Red color shade on the Triber. All the color options - blue, brown, yellow, silver, and white - will be offered with a new black contrasting roof on the top-spec dual-tone RXZ trim. The new RXZ dual-tone variant commands a premium of INR 17,000 over the monotone option.

Apart from new paint schemes, the Triber has also been updated with LED turn indicators on the ORVMs (offered from RXT onwards) and a dual-horn setup (offered on all trims). Updates are not just limited to the outside, but on the inside, the Triber benefits from the addition of steering-mounted controls (offered from RXT onwards) and a height-adjustable driver’s seat (limited to RXZ). The Triber already came pretty well loaded with features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 14-inch alloy wheels, LED instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, passive keyless entry and more.

There are, however, no mechanical changes on the Triber with this update. Powering the 7-seater MPV is the familiar BR10 1.0-litre Dual VVT petrol engine. The naturally aspirated three-cylinder mill produces maximum power of 72hp at 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. For transmission duties, there is either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The engine has been the only sore point of the Triber as it feels a little underpowered. This issue will likely be resolved when Renault introduces the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine on the Triber, the same that's offered with the Kiger.

The 100hp, 1.0L turbo-petrol engine is long due on the Triber, but it will likely be introduced only in 2022. At this price point, the Triber rivals the likes the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, and Maruti WagonR, but offers practicality like none other. The Triber is India’s first modular MPV to get a removable third row of seating to liberate additional boot space. There are no other MPVs, or any vehicle, under 4 meters that offer the capacity to seat seven passengers. The Triber has been an instrumental product for Renault to penetrate into tier II and tier III cities, a demography that hugely appreciates more seating capacity at an affordable package.

