India-Made Renault Kiger Now in 2 Other Countries - Do You Know Which?

The Renault Kiger made its global debut in India earlier this year. Soon after, the sub-4m compact SUV was introduced in the Indian market. Now, it is being exported as well and will soon enter a number of countries in the near future. However, at present, the Kiger is available in two other countries other than India.

It was just last month when the Renault Kiger exports to Nepal began. The sub-4m compact SUV has been made available to the customers in our neighbouring country via the brand’s distributor - Advanced Automobiles Pvt Ltd, a part of Vaishal Group which is one of the largest groups in Nepal. The French carmaker has extensive coverage in the country with 15 sales and 13 service outlets.

Now, Renault India has also started exporting the Kiger to South Africa. The first batch of 760 units has been despatched to the country from the Chennai port. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said:

With the launch of the Renault Kiger, Renault forayed into the largest and fastest-growing segment of the Indian automobile market. The commencement of Kiger exports to South Africa today and Nepal earlier this month highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and world-class manufacturing capabilities. Renault’s diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well-received by the people of South Africa. Our latest offering, the Renault Kiger, will further bolster our existing portfolio in the country with its distinctive SUV look, great space, smart features and world-class sporty engine.

So, apart from India, the Renault Kiger is also present in Nepal and South Africa. But the company’s expansion isn’t going to stop at that. Renault India has plans to export the Kiger to more countries including Indonesia and other parts of Africa and SAARC region.