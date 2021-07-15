Made in India Renault Kiger Now in Nepal, to Reach SAARC Region Soon

Renault India has announced that it has commenced the Renault Kiger exports to Nepal. The made in India smart, sporty, and stunning B-SUV will also be available in other countries in the SAARC region soon.

In Nepal, the Renault Kiger will be made available to the customers via the brand’s distributor - Advanced Automobiles Pvt Ltd, a part of Vaishal Group which is one of the largest groups in Nepal. The French carmaker has extensive coverage in the country with 15 sales and 13 service outlets.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said:

Following a successful launch in India, the Renault Kiger has already established itself as a breakthrough product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. It combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. The commencement of Kiger exports has marked a significant milestone in Renault’s Make in India journey, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of the Kiger to other countries in the SAARC region, alongside growing the Kiger family in India.

Renault India is yet to announce the Kiger price in Nepal. The B-SUV that competes with the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the likes, is available in the Indian market at a starting price of INR 5.64 lakh for the base RXE 1.0L ENERGY MT model. The range-topping RXZ X-TRONIC (CVT) 1.0L TURBO DUAL TONE variant retails at INR 10.08 lakh. The Renault Kiger is designed with the collaboration of the France and India teams. It is developed and produced in India, for the Indian customers first, before it is taken globally.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi