Is this the Renault HBC SUV for Auto Expo 2020? [Video]

The first teaser of what could be the Renault HBC that will have its world premiere at Auto Expo 2020 on 5 February 2020 is out. Rumoured to be called Renault Kiger, it will be a sub-compact SUV in concept version.

The teaser suggests that the Renault HBC concept borrows an awful lot from the Renault Symbioz demo car that was unveiled in December 2017 as a working prototype of the Renault Symbioz concept from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA 2017). The split headlamps and angular C-shaped LED DRLs of the model in the teaser look very similar to those of the first rolling prototype to be autonomous from the ground up. So, we're looking at either the Renault HBC concept or maybe the Renault Symbioz demo car itself in the teaser. We hope it's the former, though.

Earlier this month, a spy video had revealed the production Renault HBC’s exterior design partially. The production model will have a high-set bonnet, V-shaped radiator grille, two-tier headlamps with three main light modules positioned unconventionally lower, floating roofline and a rakish back glass leading to a tough yet very sporty exterior design.

The new B-SUV from Renault will likely be equipped with features like LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, shark fin antenna, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, fully digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents and more.

The Renault HBC will have a length of no more than 4,000 mm so that it is charged with only the lowest GST (for ICE four-wheelers). It will be based on the CMF-A+ platform of the Renault Triber. It will compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza in our market.

Reports say that the upcoming low-cost SUV will mount the HR10 1.0L. turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is offered in two versions internationally, one without direct injection (100 PS/160 Nm) and one with direct injection (117 PS/170 Nm). It can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. An AWD system won’t be offered in the sub-4 metre SUV.

Renault has confirmed that it will launch the HBC in India in the second half of the calendar year.