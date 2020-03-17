Renault Duster BS6 launched, prices start at INR 8.49 lakh

The Renault Duster BS6 is now on sale in India. The prices of the new premium SUV in India start at INR 8.49 lakh*.

Renault offers the Duster BS6 in India with only the H4K 1.5-litre petrol engine. Like in the Duster BS4, the naturally aspirated four-cylinder produces 106 PS and 142 Nm of torque. It is linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. Unlike in the old model, there’s no CVT option with this engine.

The BS4 Renault Duster was available with the K9K 1.5-litre dCi diesel engine as well, in 85 PS/200 Nm (with 5-speed MT) and 110 PS/245 Nm (with 6-speed MT/6-speed AMT) versions. The BS6 Renault Duster isn’t offered with a diesel engine. It will be available with a brand-new 1.3-litre TCe turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine linked to a standard 6-speed manual transmission or an optional CVT in the future, though.

Co-developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Daimler, the 1.3-litre TCe engine is internally known as the HR13 unit and is made in various versions at the Renault’s Valladolid Motores plant in Spain. The HR13 1.3-litre TCe engine used in the India-made Renault Duster will reportedly have a maximum power of 156 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm.

The Renault Duster BS6 is available in only the RXE, RXS and RXZ trims. The old model was offered in an RXS(O) trim as well. Also unlike in the old model, there’s no AWD system option.

Renault Duster BS6 Prices* vs. Renault Duster BS4 Prices*

Variant BS4 Price BS6 Price Price Hike Duster Petrol RXE INR 7,99,990 INR 8.49 lakh INR 49,000 Duster Petrol RXS INR 9,19,990 INR 9.29 lakh INR 9,000 Duster Petrol RXS(O) CVT INR 9,99,990 - - Duster Diesel 85PS RXE INR 9,29,990 - - Duster Diesel 85PS RXS INR 9,29,990 - - Duster Diesel 110PS RXS INR 9,99,990 - - Duster Diesel 110PS RXS(O) AWD INR 10,99,990 - - Duster Petrol RXZ - INR 9.99 lakh - Duster Diesel 110PS RXZ INR 12,09,990 - - Duster Diesel 110PS RXZ AMT INR 12,49,990 - -

*Ex-showroom Delhi

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Renault updates and more four-wheeler news.