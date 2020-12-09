Renault Duster, Triber & Kwid Available With Great Discounts for December

The festive season may be over but carmakers are again rolling out great deals on their models as year-end discounts. Manufacturers will be looking to draw as many customers into showrooms to clear up their inventories before the year ends. We have already reported to you the discounts Tata, Mahindra and Honda have rolled out on their models and now, here we have the discounts that Renault have rolled out on their cars, and we tell you they are the best of the lot. These Renault Discounts are valid on all bookings made from December 1 to December 31, 2020.

Renault Duster

Renault sells the Duster with two petrol engines in India - a 1.5l petrol and 1.3L turbo-petrol - and there are separate discounts for each of the engine options. Prices for the Renault Duster range from INR 8.59 lakh to INR 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.3L Duster turbo-petrol is available with total benefits of up to INR 70,000. Meanwhile, the 1.5L Duster petrol is available with total benefits of up to INR 50,000. Let us break up the discounts for you in a little more detail.

The 1.3L turbo-petrol variant gets an exclusive cash discount of INR 20,000, limited to only the turbo-petrol RXS CVT and MT variants. There is no cash discount on the 1.5L petrol variant. You can also avail an exchange bonus of INR 30,000 on the RXS and RXZ variants, with both engine options. Meanwhile, a Loyalty bonus of INR 20,000 can be availed with either cash discount or exchange of existing Renault vehicle. Renault is also offering corporate discounts of up INR 30,000 and rural offers of up to 15,000, but only available for select customers with valid documents only. Offers on the RXE variant are limited to loyalty bonus only.

Renault Triber

Prices for the Renault Triber range from INR 5.12 lakh to INR 7.34 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India and there are total benefits of up to INR 50,000 to be enjoyed on the Renault Triber in discounts. The Triber is available with cash discount of INR 20,000 for the AMT variants while the manual RXL, RXT and RXZ variants get a cash discount of INR 10,000. A Loyalty bonus of INR 10,000 can be availed with either cash discount or exchange of existing Renault vehicle. Corporate discounts and rural offers extend up to INR 9,000 and INR 5,000 respectively, but subject to customers with valid documents only. The RXE variant solely gets the loyalty bonus and no additional offers.

Renault Kwid

The Kwid is the most affordable Renault in India, with prices starting from INR 2.99 lakh, going up to INR 5.12 Lakh (ex-showroom). Total Discounts on the Kwid go up to INR 45,000. That includes a cash discount of INR 20,000 on the RXL AMT variant and of INR 15,000 on the rest of the variants. A Loyalty bonus of INR 10,000 can be availed with either cash discount or exchange of existing Renault vehicle. Corporate discounts and rural offers extend up to INR 9,000 and INR 5,000 respectively, but subject to customers with valid documents only. Offers on the STD and RXE 0.8L variant are limited to loyalty benefits only.

It must however be noted that these discounts can vary from state to state and even by their variants. Check in with your nearest Renault Dealer to know the exact discount you can enjoy on your new Renault car.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.