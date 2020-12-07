Check Out These Amazing Year-End Tata Discounts for December 2020

The festive season may be over but carmakers are again rolling out great deals on their models as year-end discounts. Manufacturers will be looking to draw as many customers into showrooms to clear up their inventories before the year ends. Tata Motors have listed out some amazing year-end offers on their official website as they too will be looking to clear their inventories. These Tata discounts for December can be availed on select BS6 cars which include the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the Harrier flagship SUV.

The Tata discounts for December go up to INR 65,000, depending on the model, and are valid from December 1, 202o up till the end of the month. The benefits include consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer. Starting with the flagship Harrier SUV, Tata Motors is offering total benefits of up INR 65,000 on the Harrier which include consumer scheme of INR 25,000 and exchange offer of INR 40,000.

These benefits however do not apply to the Camo and Dark Edition of the Harrier. If you are really interested to buy either of the special edition Harriers, Tiago you can only avail the exchange discount of INR 40,000. Moving on to the other SUV in Tata Motor's lineup, the Nexon is available only with a limited offer of an exchange bonus of INR 15,000. It must also be noted that this offer only applies to the diesel version of the Nexon and the petrol variants are currently listed with no offers.

The Tata Tiago hatchback and Tigor sub-compact sedan have a little more benefits that can be availed on them. Tata Motors is offering total benefits worth INR 25,000 on the Tiago. That includes consumer scheme and exchange offer of INR 15,000, and INR 10,000 respectively. As for the Tiago, it is available with total benefits of up to INR 30,000 which includes a consumer scheme of INR 15,000 and exchange offer of INR 15,000.

Tata Motors is however not offering any discounts on the Altroz premium hatchback. They have however listed that corporate individuals can also avail special offers. It must be noted that these discounts have been listed by Tata Motors on their official website and will be applicable throughout the country. Any dealer level discount can still be availed in addition to these discounts. Even if you missed out on the festive season discounts, you can still buy your favorite Tata car with these amazing Tata discounts for December on offer.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.