As the year 2020 comes to an end, select Mahindra dealerships in India are offering attractive discounts across the product range in December. The benefits come in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and complementary accessories. These discounts vary from dealer to dealer and can be checked from respective nearest dealers for further clarity.

Customers buying the Mahindra Alturas G4 can avail a cash discount of INR 2.20 lakh, an exchange bonus of INR 50,000, a corporate discount of INR 16,000, and accessories worth INR 20,000. Similarly, in the case of the XUV500, customers can get a cash discount of INR 13,000 along with an exchange bonus of INR 30,000 and a corporate discount of INR 9,000 for the W5 and W7 variants. The rest of the variants of the XUV500 can be availed with an additional benefit in the form of accessories worth INR 5,000.

Also Read : Check Out These Amazing Year-End Tata Discounts for December 2020

The Mahindra Scorpio is being offered with a cash discount of up to INR 20,000, an exchange bonus of INR 25,000, a corporate discount of INR 5,000 and accessories worth INR 10,000. However, these offers are only applicable to the S5 variant of the car.

The Bolero is being offered with a cash discount of INR 6,500, an exchange bonus of INR 10,000 and a corporate discount of INR 4,000. Similarly, the Marazzo can be bought with a cash discount of up to INR 15,000, an exchange bonus of INR 15,000 a corporate discount of INR 6,000 and accessories worth INR 5,000.

Mahindra is also offering benefits for the petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV300 including an exchange bonus of INR 25,000 and a corporate discount of INR 5,000. The diesel variants of the model are available with a cash discount of INR 10,000, an exchange bonus of INR 25,000, a corporate discount of INR 5,000 and complementary accessories of up to INR 6,550.

It should be noted that Mahindra is currently not offering any benefits on the all-new Thar or the KUV100NXT. The new Thar SUV is doing exceptionally good for the Indian automaker and is commanding a waiting period of almost 9 years on select variants. Mahindra also sold more than 2,500 Thars in November.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.