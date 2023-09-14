Renault Adds a New Model to its Electric Trucks Range, the E-Tech Trafic

The switch to low-carbon transport solutions is a priority for Renault Trucks, which has just completed the electrification of all its vehicle models designed to operate in urban and peri-urban environments.

Whether for delivery, distribution, waste collection or worksite approach, all urban and peri-urban uses are covered by the Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C, Renault Trucks E-Tech D, D Wide and D Wide LEC (16, 19 and 26 t), Renault Trucks E-Tech Master (3.1 and 3.5 t), cargo bikes (650 kg) and, from 2023, the Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic (3.07 t).

A full electric vehicle designed for urban use

With the boom in e-commerce, deliveries and the use of contractors for home improvement work, the number of commercial vehicles on the road in our city centres is constantly on the increase.

As electric vehicles offer professionals the guarantee of being able to continue their activity in city centres regardless of local regulations, while preserving the quality of life of city-dwellers, Renault Trucks has added the Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic to its electric range.

The Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic is designed for city driving. Medium-sized and easy to manoeuvre, its most compact version can be driven into covered urban car parks and standard car parking spaces.

To meet the needs of all delivery professionals and contractors, the vehicle is available in a range of configurations: three panel van versions (L1H1, L2H1, L2H2), two double cab panel van versions (L1H1 and L2H1) and a flatbed version. In its panel van version, the Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic offers a load volume ranging from 5.8 to 8.9 m3 and a load length of up to 4.15 m. The comfortable 1,898 mm interior height of the H2 version is sufficient to stand upright in the load area.

The vehicle is powered by a 90 kW (120 bhp) electric motor and has a towing capacity of 920 kg. It has 52 kWh batteries and a range of 297 km WLTP in the combined cycle: one of the best electric energy consumption figures on the market, with 18.7 kWh, which helps to reduce the vehicle’s cost of ownership. It can be charged from 15% to 80% in 60 minutes with a fast charge (DC).

100% peace of mind thanks to customised services

To help customers make the switch to electric vehicles with complete peace of mind, the manufacturer provides personalised support, including a preliminary study of needs and uses, as well as advice on charging solutions. Renault Trucks also offers tailored financing solutions and support in managing government subsidies (depending on the country).

For complete cost control, Renault Trucks also offers a package deal that covers the cost of the vehicle, the Start & Drive maintenance contract, insurance and financing .

The Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic also comes with an eight-year warranty on its traction battery and a two-year warranty covering the rest of the vehicle, including parts and labour and 24/7 breakdown assistance. It also benefits from a range of services based on the HGV expertise of Renault Trucks, which has dedicated areas for commercial vehicles in its dealerships (Fast & Pro) and offers quick appointments and extended opening hours, including Saturdays.

The Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic will be available in France, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy and Germany from October 2023.