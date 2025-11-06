RAM Rampage Makes Its European Debut at Fieracavalli 2025

06/11/2025

RAM is set to make waves in Europe with the European preview of the RAM Rampage at Fieracavalli 2025, held from November 6 to 9, 2025. As the event’s main automotive partner, RAM will showcase the Rampage — a model that redefines what a compact pick-up can be.

Developed and built entirely in Brazil, the RAM Rampage marks a major milestone for the brand, blending American muscle with South American innovation. Designed to strike the perfect balance between urban usability and rugged versatility, the Rampage is positioned between traditional C-segment SUVs and midsize pick-ups, targeting a new breed of drivers seeking everyday comfort with weekend-ready toughness.

With its bold stance, premium build quality, and advanced technology, the Rampage signals RAM’s intent to expand beyond its heavy-duty roots and appeal to a broader global audience. The model combines power, capability, and refinement, offering a fresh take on lifestyle-oriented pick-ups.

The unveiling at Fieracavalli — Italy’s premier equestrian event — places the Rampage before an audience that values both performance and practicality, perfectly aligning with the brand’s rugged yet refined identity.

