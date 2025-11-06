RAM Rampage Makes Its European Debut at Fieracavalli 2025

RAM is set to make waves in Europe with the European preview of the RAM Rampage at Fieracavalli 2025, held from November 6 to 9, 2025. As the event’s main automotive partner, RAM will showcase the Rampage — a model that redefines what a compact pick-up can be.

Developed and built entirely in Brazil, the RAM Rampage marks a major milestone for the brand, blending American muscle with South American innovation. Designed to strike the perfect balance between urban usability and rugged versatility, the Rampage is positioned between traditional C-segment SUVs and midsize pick-ups, targeting a new breed of drivers seeking everyday comfort with weekend-ready toughness.

With its bold stance, premium build quality, and advanced technology, the Rampage signals RAM’s intent to expand beyond its heavy-duty roots and appeal to a broader global audience. The model combines power, capability, and refinement, offering a fresh take on lifestyle-oriented pick-ups.

The unveiling at Fieracavalli — Italy’s premier equestrian event — places the Rampage before an audience that values both performance and practicality, perfectly aligning with the brand’s rugged yet refined identity.