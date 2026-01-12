Pune Police Inducts 100 Bajaj Dominar 400 Motorcycles for Rapid Response Duties

In a move to strengthen urban and rural policing, the Pune Police, along with Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Pune Rural Police, has inducted a fleet of 100 fully-equipped Bajaj Dominar 400 motorcycles into active service. Built by Bajaj Auto, the custom-modified machines are aimed at boosting patrolling efficiency, mobility and emergency response across the region’s diverse terrain.

Designed to meet the demanding needs of modern law enforcement, the police-spec Dominar 400 is based on the brand’s proven 373.3cc liquid-cooled platform, known for its strong performance and highway stability. The motorcycle’s commanding road presence and robust engineering make it well suited for high-visibility patrols, rapid deployment and extended duty hours.

Before being assigned to daily policing duties, the new fleet will serve as part of the official convoy for the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, scheduled from January 19 to 23, covering a distance of 437 km. The event has also led to major road upgrades across urban and rural stretches, further enhancing operational efficiency for the police forces.

Also read: Bajaj Auto Marks 25 Years of Pulsar with Celebration Offers up to ₹7,000

Each Dominar 400 has been heavily modified for official use. Key upgrades include LED emergency lights, sirens and public address systems, along with push-to-talk radio communication. Integrated GPS tracking, dedicated charging points, and a standard emergency first-aid kit further enhance on-duty readiness. The bikes also feature lockable side panniers and a top box to carry essential equipment.

On the safety front, the Dominar 400 comes equipped with ABS, traction control and advanced rider aids, ensuring confident handling even during high-speed pursuits or challenging conditions.

With this induction, the Pune Police fleet takes a decisive step towards faster, smarter and more agile law enforcement on two wheels.