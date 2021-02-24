Production-Spec Skoda Kushaq Rendered Based On Latest Design Sketches

Earlier last week, Skoda released design sketches of the upcoming Kushaq compact SUV ahead of its global unveil on March 18, 2021. Design and styling will be one of the biggest highlights of the Skoda Kushaq, and we think it can very well be the most head-turning SUV in it's segment. Based on the released design sketches, our in-house digital rendering artist, Shoed R. Kalania, has come up with a rendering of how the production-spec model could look like. Let's tell you more about it.

The Kushaq was first previewed as the Skoda Vision IN Concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The design sketches released last week showed a model which was only mildly toned down from the concept. In this rendering, we have further toned down the design sketch to achieve the look the production-spec Kushaq. And that's largely going to be the case. The production-spec Kushaq will very closely resemble the original Vision IN Concept. And at first glance, it really looks handsome.

The face of the Kushaq is characterized by a prominent and wide Skoda butterfly grille, flanked by a split-headlamp setup on either side. The front bumper features a wide central air dam and two sharply-styled air intakes on either side. It looks quite aggressive and sporty. The front bumper also features a silver skid plate, enhancing its rugged appeal. In profile, the Kushaq boasts of clean but strong lines flowing down its sides. It looks quite butch and truly SUV-ish with its upright bonnet and flared wheel arches.

The front fender even features a plaque with the 'Skoda' lettering and the round wheel arches are nicely filled by stylish alloy wheels, possibly 17-inch units in the production model. The Kushaq also wears heavy body cladding all around for a rugged appeal. Although the rear of the SUV is not quite visible in this rendering, it will be characterized by wraparound LED tail lights, a roof spoiler and a faux diffuser element that add some sense of sportiness to the design. Skoda has however not revealed any images of the interiors of the Kushaq yet.

The Skoda Kushaq will be offered with two petrol engine options in India. VW Group's 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine will be the mainstay on the Kushaq. This engine will come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Skoda will also be offering a larger 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual. This is the same engine that does duty on the Karoq and the VW T-Roc.

Earlier, the carmaker had revealed that the Kushaq will have a wheelbase of 2,651mm. Not only is that longer than the wheelbase of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos (2,610mm), but it is also longer than even the Karoq. That should really translate to generous space on the inside. It will, however, be smaller than the likes of the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier. The Skoda Kushaq will be the first Skoda Auto Volkswagen India product that will be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. Due to heavy localization and sharing of essential components with other models, Skoda should be able to position the Kushaq very aggressively in the market. We expect the prices to range between INR 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

