The Skoda Fabia may be a forgotten hatchback here in India, but the model continues to live on overseas. The Czech carmaker is now all set to introduce the forth generation of the Fabia overseas. Skoda has dropped the first teaser of the forth-gen Fabia, revealing a variety of updates on offer. Like most new small VW Group cars, the 2021 Skoda Fabia will also be underpinned by VW Group’s smallest modular platform, the MQB-A0.

Based on a new platform, the 2021 Skoda Fabia will be much bigger than the model it replaces. Test mules of the upcoming hatchback have been spied on several occasions internationally. Based on what was seen in these spy shots, the design of the 2021 Fabia is more of an evolution than a revolution. Elements such as the signature butterfly grille, LED headlamps and bumpers have been meted out a more aggressive treatment, but it mostly remains identifiable as a Fabia.

While we haven't seen any spy shots of the interiors of the new Fabia, we expect it will largely be similar to that of the new Octavia and the Scala. Considering that the hatchback has grown in size, space on the inside is also likely to increase. In terms of safety, Skoda has hinted at improved passive safety features and the addition of multiple modern assistance systems.

Under the hood, the new Skoda Fabia will be a petrol-only model, powered by VW Group's EVO range of engines. Transmission options will likely include a manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The Fabia will continue to be a front-wheel drive hatchback. The powertrain most likely to make it under the hood of the new Fabia will be the 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine, that's now manufactured in India.

The forth-generation Skoda Fabia will make its global debut in the second quarter of 2021. Considering that the VW Group has a localized version of the MQB-A0 platform - the MQB-A0-IN - in India and the TSI engines are manufactured here as well, the new Fabia could very well be on the cards for India. Skoda could even achieve a competitive pricing for the Fabia, pitting it against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It could arrive in India sometime in 2022 alongside the new Polo.

