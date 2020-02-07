Skoda Vision IN premium SUV (Hyundai Creta rival) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Skoda Vision IN premium SUV concept has made its motorshow debut at Auto Expo 2020. Its production version will go on sale in Q2 2021. To be more specific, the company indicates that April 2021 will be the month when the launch will take place.

In India, SUV customers prefer a power, self-confident and very masculine appearance. Skoda has designed the Vision IN keeping these preferences in mind.

Painted in a bright orange metallic colour, the concept SUV gives a striking impression at the front with two-part headlights with swept-back upper units, large radiator grille with solid ribs, high-set, wide bonnet, wide, mesh-effect air inlet flanked by large side air intakes and a massive spoiler.

On the sides, powerful wheel arches, 19-inch alloy wheels, plastic trims in matte anthracite, straight roofline and buffed aluminium roof rails give the Skoda Vision IN the much-needed tough styling of a proper SUV.

The rear-end is aggressive yet uncluttered, and rather sophisticated. Razor-sharp, L-shaped LED tail lights and full-width horizontal reflectors together form the signature ‘C’ of the light cluster. ‘SKODA’ in block lettering helps the premium SUV exude elegance. A rugged aluminium diffuser ensures the lower section isn’t left out to be dull.

Like on the outside, there’s plenty of drama on the inside, perhaps even more so, with crystalline elements, brushed metallic trim, funky colour-coding and all. What you really need to focus on, is the layout, which will be very similar in the production version.

The wraparound dashboard emphasises the SUV’s width and aims to create a heightened sense of spaciousness. The upright, floating display of infotainment system allows for easier operation, while the intuitive fully digital instrument cluster aims to make driving less distractive. The central air vents are cleverly disguised to keep the centre console smaller and tidier.

The Skoda Vision IN concept is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It measures 4,256 mm in length and 1,589 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. It is powered by the 1.5-litre TSI-Evo petrol engine that produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission channels torque to the front wheels. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 8.7 seconds and the top speed is 195 km/h.