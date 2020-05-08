Prices of BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 increased - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the BS6 Maestro Edge 125. The 125 cc scooter now has a starting price of INR 69,250*.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is one of the best-looking scooters in the company’s line-up. Its BS6 version was launched in February 2020 at a starting price of INR 67,950*. It is available in two variants - Drum Brake and Disc Brake. Now, Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of the scooter by INR 1,300.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Drum Brake INR 67,950 INR 69,250 INR 1,300 Disc Brake INR 70,150* INR 71,450* INR 1,300

Apart from the increase in the prices, no changes have been implemented in the BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125.

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Specs

The latest Hero Maestro Edge 125 uses a 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It features programmed fuel injection and complies with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This mill is capable of producing 9 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Features

Hero MotoCorp has ensured that the new more eco-friendly Maestro Edge 125 not only performs well but also has several interesting features such as:

External fuel filler cap

Under-seat storage with mobile charging point and light

Tubeless tyres

Semi-digital instrument cluster with side stand indicator

Attractive LED position lamp

Signature taillamp

Dual-textured seat

Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3s technology

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Colours

The BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 is available in 7 colour options. These include Prismatic Purple, Matte Brown, Matte Techno Blue, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Red, Pearl Fadeless White and Panther Black.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi