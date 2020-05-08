Prices of BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 increased - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the BS6 Maestro Edge 125. The 125 cc scooter now has a starting price of INR 69,250*.

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of the BS6 Maestro Edge 125 by INR 1,300.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is one of the best-looking scooters in the company’s line-up. Its BS6 version was launched in February 2020 at a starting price of INR 67,950*. It is available in two variants - Drum Brake and Disc Brake. Now, Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of the scooter by INR 1,300.

VariantOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Drum BrakeINR 67,950INR 69,250INR 1,300
Disc BrakeINR 70,150*INR 71,450*INR 1,300

Apart from the increase in the prices, no changes have been implemented in the BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125.

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Specs

The latest Hero Maestro Edge 125 uses a 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It features programmed fuel injection and complies with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This mill is capable of producing 9 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Features

Hero MotoCorp has ensured that the new more eco-friendly Maestro Edge 125 not only performs well but also has several interesting features such as:

  • External fuel filler cap
  • Under-seat storage with mobile charging point and light
  • Tubeless tyres
  • Semi-digital instrument cluster with side stand indicator
  • Attractive LED position lamp
  • Signature taillamp
  • Dual-textured seat
  • Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3s technology

The BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 features a semi-digital instrument cluster that also has a side stand indicator.

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Colours

The BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 is available in 7 colour options. These include Prismatic Purple, Matte Brown, Matte Techno Blue, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Red, Pearl Fadeless White and Panther Black.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 - Image Gallery

