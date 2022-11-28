Premium Tyre Brand Reise Enters India With 2-Wheeler Tyres

28/11/2022

There's a new tyre brand in the Indian market. Goes by the name Reise, the company has entered the country with the launch of six models for motorcycles and scooters.

Reise is a German word that means “Trip”. Designed in Europe and Engineered in India, Reise is curated for the growing segment of two-wheeler customers in India who aspire to ride with confidence whether on the road or off-road. With access to Mitas’ European technology, Reise Moto is bringing the widest range of technologically superior products for the discerning two-wheeler customers in India under the reise brand.

Under the Reise brand, Reise Moto has launched 26 SKUs in Phase 1 under 6 sub-brands viz. trailR, tourR, traceR & troopR for the motorcycles category and tripR and twistR for the scooters category; with an aim to create specialized tyres optimized for purpose-specific performance for each sub-segment in the high-end performance as well as the commuter segments of the two-wheeler industry.

In motorcycles category - trailR series has been crafted for the true blue off-roader who wants to conquer every imaginable terrain, while the tourR is designed for the relaxed adventurer who wants to munch miles on the go; traceR series are racetrack-inspired sticky road tyres for the corner carvers, and the troopR caters to the commuter segment.

In the scooters category, tripR series are touring tyres to cover longer distances – a first-in-segment, and twistR series is for quick spins in and around the city. Reise Moto is developing a formidable network of distributor partners to sell the Reise range of tyres.

