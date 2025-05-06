Porsche Opens Sixth Exclusive Charging Lounge Near Stuttgart

Porsche has opened its sixth exclusive Charging Lounge in Leonberg, just outside Stuttgart, offering high-speed charging and premium comfort for electric Porsche owners. Conveniently located near the A8 and A81 autobahns, the new site is ideal for both holidaymakers and business travellers.

The Leonberg lounge houses six DC fast-charging points, each capable of up to 400 kW, allowing models like the Taycan to charge from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes, while the Macan EV takes around 21 minutes. Like its five siblings in Germany and Austria, this station is open 24/7 and reserved exclusively for Porsche EVs.

Designed in collaboration with Studio F.A. Porsche, the lounge delivers more than just performance. Guests can relax in stylish interiors, enjoy refreshments, use free high-speed Wi-Fi, and take in scenic countryside views. A smart building system powered in part by rooftop solar panels ensures energy efficiency, while sustainable materials like steel and wood define the lounge’s modular design.

Access is seamless via the Porsche ID, Charging Card, or the My Porsche app, with license plate recognition opening the gate automatically. The Porsche Charging Service also enables access to over 900,000 charging points across Europe, including fast chargers from partners like IONITY and Aral pulse, the latter offering discounted rates for Porsche Charging Service Plus users.