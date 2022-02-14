Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa Tyres for Bikes Revealed

Pirelli presents the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa, the high-performance hyper-sport tyre that raises the bar of sport riding even higher within the Diablo Rosso family.

The new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa represents a fiercer version of the Diablo Rosso IV supersport tyre, created to satisfy the most demanding motorcyclists seeking a tire capable of high performance, to fully utilize the potential of their bikes.

The Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa was born in the year in which Pirelli celebrates its 150th anniversary and becomes an integral part of the celebrations. In 2022, a limited edition Diablo Rosso IV Corsa pays homage to this milestone and features the Pirelli’s 150th-anniversary logo on its sidewall.

Benefits of the new Diablo Rosso IV Corsa

Higher grip in dry conditions thanks to a slicker tread design that guarantees a larger footprint area alongside the use of innovative compounds that increase mechanical grip levels.

Enhanced high-performance handling and precise feedback. The innovative technologies applied to the carcass make Diablo Rosso IV Corsa able to adhere to the micro-roughness of the asphalt, ensuring precise feedback and a feeling of control.

Performance consistency over multiple riding sessions, made possible by the characteristics of the tread pattern, where the intended repetition of the grooves offers high resistance to stress, and, by the new arrangement of the compounds, ensures optimal thermal balance.

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa Range

The new tyre for motorcycles are available in the following sizes:

Front

110/70 ZR 17 M/C 54W TL

120/70 ZR 17 M/C (58W) TL

Rear