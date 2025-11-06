Pirelli Develops 50% Sustainable Tyres for McLaren W1 Supercar

Pirelli has partnered with McLaren to develop three bespoke P Zero tyres for the all-new McLaren W1, each made with over 50% bio-based and recycled materials — a milestone independently certified by Bureau Veritas. The lineup includes the P Zero R, P Zero Trofeo RS, and P Zero Winter 2, all engineered exclusively for McLaren’s latest flagship hybrid supercar.

The project saw intensive collaboration between Pirelli’s and McLaren’s R&D teams, beginning with advanced virtual simulations before moving to extensive real-world testing. Trials were conducted at top facilities including Nardò (Italy), Idiada (Spain), and Pirelli’s Sottozero Centre (Sweden) to fine-tune performance across extreme conditions.

The McLaren W1, with its 1,275PS hybrid powertrain and 1,340Nm of torque, demands exceptional grip and stability. It sprints from 0–300 km/h in under 12.7 seconds, hits a top speed of 350 km/h, and can generate up to 1,000kg of downforce in Race mode. To match this performance, the P Zero R offers everyday usability, the P Zero Trofeo RS delivers track precision, and the P Zero Winter 2 ensures capability in colder climates. All tyres are produced at Pirelli’s Settimo Torinese facility in Italy.

These new P Zeros mark the first supercar tyres made with more than half of their content derived from sustainable sources — a key step toward Pirelli’s goal of 80% eco-based materials by 2030. The innovation follows the 2023 debut of the P Zero E, the first high-performance tyre with over 55% sustainable materials and triple “A” EU label certification.