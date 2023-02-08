Piaggio's Quarter Century in India: Fresh Models Announced

Piaggio marked the completion of a quarter of a century in India. To commemorate the occasion, the company announced a slew of new product introductions for the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia scooters. The management also announced entering the performance motorcycle segment in India with the Group’s marquee racing motorcycle brand, Aprilia.

With a robust product line up in scooters, Piaggio Vehicles wishes to establish a well-defined segmentation in the scooter category like it is currently seen in the motorcycle segment in India. The new scooters planned to be introduced in India are designed to cater to various needs of the evolved Indian rider and provide the opportunity to look at scooters beyond much more than the commuter segment such as Touring, Cruising, Luxury, Racing etc.

Customers should look forward to a completely fresh line of the Vespa in 2023 thanks to new product launches, engine upgrades, and new color introductions. The company also has plans to enter the mid-size segment of performance motorcycles in India with Aprilia.

Piaggio entered India in 1998 with its commercial 3-wheelers under the Apé brand. In 2012, it disrupted the scooter market with the introduction of its iconic Vespa line of luxury scooters and advanced 125cc and 150cc engines; capacities unheard of then in the scooter segment in India. The company created the performance scooter genre in 2016 with the introduction of the Aprilia SR 125 and 150. In 2021, it introduced India’s first line of maxi-scooters with the Aprilia SXR 125 and SXR 160. Currently, the company also sells fully built units of the Moto Guzzi V85 TT and the Aprilia 660 and 1100 range in India.