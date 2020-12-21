Retro-styled scooter, Peugeot Django 125 spied in India for the first time

The Peugeot Django 125 has been recently spied in India for the first time. The retro-styled scooter was spotted along with the Peugeot Pulsion 125 maxi-scooter (Suzuki Burgman Street 125 rival) in Pune.

The Peugeot Django 125 spy shots show that the scooter was not wearing any sort of camouflage at all. As a result, we get to have a good look at the two-wheeler. The Django 125 certainly appears to be a bit longer than the conventional scooters that we have here in India. It features a split-seat setup and both of them seem to be quite large and comfortable. The floorboard is also pretty spacious.

The highlight of the Peugeot Django 125 has to be its retro styling. From the chrome rearview mirrors to white wheels, from the neatly designed tail light to vintage-looking headlamp; most of the elements have an old-school vibe. One of the features that will help you identify this scooter as a Peugeot is the considerably large-sized front grille which is accompanied by turn signals on either side. The company uses it in most of its retro-styled scooters.

The Peugeot Django 125 is already on sale in the international markets where it is powered by a 124.6cc single-cylinder engine which produces 10.2 hp of max power and 8.9 Nm of peak torque.

While there has not been any official news regarding the launch of the Django 125 in India, considering that Peugeot is testing it out, along with the Pulsion 125, on our roads hints that the Mahindra-owned company could bring both the models in the domestic market eventually. While the Pulsion 125 seems to be a good competitor to the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, the Django 125 would lock horns with the 125cc Vespa scooters.

