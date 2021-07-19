Peugeot 2008 SUV Spied in India Yet Again, Launch Soon? - VIDEO

So far there have been multiple Peugeot 2008 spy shots that had surfaced on the internet. The sporty-looking SUV had been caught on camera undergoing road testing in India without any camouflage sparking curiosity among the enthusiasts and SUV lovers. And now, the 2008 has been spied on Indian roads sans camo once again near Bengaluru.

The latest spy video of the Peugeot 2008 shows the striking orange colour of the SUV. While the entire vehicle is wearing no camouflage whatsoever, the company’s iconic logo at the front grille and tailgate has been covered. Even the car’s name at the back has been hidden.

There’s no denying that the Peugeot 2008 has a demanding road presence thanks to its modern and stylish design. For instance, the SUV’s signature triple LED DRLs integrated into the headlamps and the long LED DRLs on the front bumper certainly make the vehicle look attractive. The same thing goes for the LED taillamps. We can see in the latest spy video that a person is sitting behind the driver, perhaps, analysing the gathered data from the test although we don’t see any such equipment installed on the outside of the SUV.

Now, regarding the Peugeot 2008 India launch. While there’s no official information available, it seems unlikely to happen. The SUV is based on the same CMP1 platform which underpins the upcoming Citroen C3 crossover. It is being said that the company might be using the 2008 to test out the engine and components for the C3 crossover that will be heavily localised and roll out from the CK Birla facility in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

Speaking of Citroen C3, it has also been undergoing extensive road testing in India. Several spy shots of the car have been reported in the past. It is likely to be the French carmaker’s next product for the Indian market that might be launched in early 2022.

