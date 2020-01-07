Renault Triber cumulative sales cross 20,000 units in India

Launched in August 2019, the Renault Triber has crossed the 20,000 sales milestone in India. 10,000 units of the new MPV were sold by the first half of November 2019.

The Renault Triber is available for purchase in four trims, namely RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. It is based on the CMF-A+ platform, a derivative of the Kwid's CMF-A platform. As for the dimensions, it measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and 1,637 mm in height. Its wheelbase spans 2,636 mm and the ground clearance measures 182 mm.

The Renault Triber features fully removable third-row seats. With all the seats up, it offers 84 litres space, in 6-seater configuration it offers 320 litres space, while in 5-seater configuration it offers 625 litres of space.

As for the mechanicals, it runs on an upgraded version of the Renault Kwid's 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine features VVT technology and delivers 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. It is rated to deliver 20 km/l of fuel economy.

Some of the key features of the Renault Triber include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, engine start/stop button, LED instrument cluster, roof bars, 15-inch alloy wheels, two-part eagle beak-shaped tail lamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ceiling-mounted third-row air vents, passive keyless entry, pillar-mounted second-row air vents, faux skid plates and four airbags.

Renault is now working on a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine option and a 5-speed automated manual transmission option for the Triber. The company is expected to introduce at least one of them by March. It has started testing the AMT in the new MPV on the public roads.

Renault Triber - Prices*

Grades Prices RXE ₹4,95,000 RXL ₹5,59,000 RXT ₹6,09,000 RXZ ₹6,63,250

*Ex-showroom Delhi