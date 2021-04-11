Citroen C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass - Price and Spec Comparison

A couple of days ago, Citroen launched the C5 Aircross in India with its price ranging between INR 29.90 - 31.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Citroen's first product in India is coming via the CKD route and is being locally assembled at Citroen's plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, and as such, commands quite a premium price tag. The SUV is available in two variants with one engine-gearbox combination. The C5 Aircross rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tuscon in India. Here, we are comparing the Citroen C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass to see how they stack up against each other in terms of specs and pricing.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass - Dimensions

Citroen C5 Aircross Jeep Compass Length 4,500mm 4,405mm Width 1,969mm 1,818mm Height 1,710mm 1,640mm Wheelbase 2,730mm 2,636mm Boot Capacity 580-liters 438 liters Wheel size 18-icnhes 18-inches

A quick look at the table above reveals that the C5 Aircross is considerably larger than the Jeep Compass. The C5 Aircross measures 95mm longer than the Jeep Compass. It is also 151mm wider and 70mm taller than the Compass. The C5 Aircross has a considerably longer wheelbase by 94mm. All this gives the French SUV quite an imposing stance on the road. It's larger dimensions also give it a much larger boot capacity in this comparison, 142 liters more than the Compass. Both SUVs ride on 18-inch alloy wheels in their respective top-spec trims.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass - Engine Gearbox

Citroen C5 Aircross Jeep Compass Engine Type 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel Power 177hp 170hp Torque 400Nm 350Nm Gearbox 8-speed torque converter 6-speed manual/9-speed torque converter Drive Layout Front-Wheel Drive Front-Wheel Drive/All-Wheel Drive

When comparing their engine and specs, turns out that both the C5 Aircross and Compass are quite evenly matched in terms of their power output. Both SUVs draw their power from a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. However, the C5 Aircross produces 7hp more and also has 50Nm more torque than the Compass. However, given its larger dimensions and more weight, the C5 Aircross' performance gets neutralized as against the Compass. While both SUVs get the option of a torque converter automatic gearbox, the Compass has one more gear ratio than the C5. The Compass is also offered with a manual gearbox, which the C5 Aircross misses out on.

That said, a key is difference lies in the fact that Compass gets the option of both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. However, the C5 Aircross is solely a front-wheel drive SUV. Here we are comparing only the diesel engines of both SUVs as that's the sole powertrain option on the C5 Aircross. It is worth pointing out that the Compass is also offered with a 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass - Price

Citroen C5 Aircross Jeep Compass Petrol Range NA INR 16.99 lakh - INR 25.29 lakh Diesel Range INR 29.90 lakh - INR 31.90 lakh INR 18.69 lakh - INR 28.29 lakh

The C5 Aircross is by far the most expensive SUV in this segment. The entry-level price of the C5 Aircross is about INR 1.60 lakh more expensive than even the top-spec diesel version of the Jeep Compass. Factor in the petrol variants of the Compass and it is much more affordable than the C5 Aircross. The Jeep Compass clearly has the upper hand when it comes to pricing, positioning and value. However, if you want to stand out in the crowd with a distinct French SUV, and do not mind the premium, the c5 Aircross makes for very good case for itself too.

