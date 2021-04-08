Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson - Price and Spec Comparison

Citroen launched the C5 Aircross in India yesterday with prices starting from INR 29.90 lakh, going up to INR 31.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The C5 Aircross commands quite a premium price tag as it comes to India via the CKD route and is being locally assembled at Citroen's plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The SUV is available in two variants with one engine-gearbox combination. The C5 Aircross rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in India. Here, we are comparing the Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson to see how they stack up against each other in terms of specs and pricing.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson - Dimensions

Citroen C5 Aircross Hyundai Tucson Length 4,500mm 4,480mm Width 1,969mm 1,850mm Height 1,710mm 1,660mm Wheelbase 2,730mm 2,670mm Boot Capacity 580-liters 513 liters Wheel size 18-icnhes 18-inches

A quick look at the table above reveals that the C5 Aircross is considerably larger than the Hyundai Tuscon. The C5 Aircross only measures 20mm longer than the Tucson in length, but it is 119mm wider and 50mm taller. The C5 Aircross also has 60mm longer wheelbase than the Hyundai Tucson. All this gives the C5 Aircross quite an imposing stance on the road. It's larger dimensions also give it the larger boot capacity in this comparison, 67 liters more than the Tucson. Both SUVs ride on 18-inch alloy wheels in their respective top-spec trims.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson - Engine Gearbox

Citroen C5 Aircross Hyundai Tucson Engine Type 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel Power 177hp 185hp Torque 400Nm 400Nm Gearbox 8-speed torque converter 8-speed torque converter Drive Layout Front-Wheel Drive Front-Wheel Drive/All-Wheel Drive

When comparing their engine and specs, turns out that both the C5 Aircross and Tucson are quite evenly matched with just one key difference. Both SUVs draw their power from a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox in both cases. Even the torque produced by the two engines is exactly identical for both the SUVs. However, the Tucson is slightly more powerful than the C5 Aircross by 8hp.

That said, a key is difference lies in the fact that Tucson gets the option of both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. However, the C5 Aircross is solely a front-wheel drive SUV. Here we are comparing only the diesel engines of both SUVs as that's the sole powertrain option on the C5 Aircross. It is worth pointing out that the Tucson is also offered with a 152hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine that comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic as standard.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson - Price

Citroen C5 Aircross Hyundai Tucson Petrol Range NA INR 22.55 lakh - INR 23.91 lakh Diesel Range INR 29.90 lakh - INR 31.90 lakh INR 24.60 lakh - INR 27.33 lakh

The C5 Aircross is by far the most expensive SUV in this segment. The entry-level price of the C5 Aircross is about INR 2.50 lakh more expensive than even the top-spec diesel version of the Hyundai Tucson. Factor in the petrol variants of the Tucson and it is much more affordable than the Tucson. The Hyundai Tucson clearly has the upper hand when it comes to pricing, positioning and value. However, if you want to stand out in the crowd with a distinct French SUV, and do not mind the premium, the c5 Aircross makes for very good case for itself too.

