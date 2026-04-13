Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh Launched with 320km Range, Bharat Cell Tech

Ola Electric has launched the new S1 X+ 5.2 kWh variant, bringing its in-house battery technology to the mass market. Priced at an introductory ₹1,29,999 (valid till April 15), this marks a big step in making long-range electric scooters more accessible in India.

At the heart of the new S1 X+ is Ola’s indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell, highlighting the company’s push towards vertical integration—from cell manufacturing to complete vehicle production.

The scooter packs serious performance for its segment. It is powered by an 11 kW mid-drive motor with an integrated motor control unit, delivering a claimed IDC range of 320 km and a top speed of 125 km/h. Ola has also equipped it with Brake-by-Wire technology and a front disc brake setup, aiming to enhance control and braking feel.

The launch further strengthens Ola’s Gen 3 lineup, which spans multiple variants across the S1 range, catering to both premium and mass-market buyers. Alongside its scooters, the brand is also expanding its presence in the electric motorcycle space with the Roadster lineup.

With the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, Ola Electric is clearly pushing the boundaries of range and performance in the affordable EV space, while doubling down on its made-in-India battery tech.