Ola Electric Scooter Launch Close, Expected Range >150km

The upcoming Ola electric scooter has been making headlines lately. A lot of people have a lot of expectations from this new electric two-wheeler that’s supposed to come with segment-first features such as app-based keyless access and offer an expected range of over 150km. While the bookings for the Ola electric scooter began in mid-July, the company is still mum about the price as well as the launch date. But it appears that both will be announced very soon.

Finalising the launch date over some Chai! Will announce soon. Stay tuned 🙂 @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/oUkutOQxlM — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 30, 2021

As per a recent tweet from Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, he has been finalising the Ola electric scooter launch date and will announce the same soon. Perhaps, the highly awaited electric two-wheeler will see the light of the day this month. What do you think?

This isn’t the first time that the CEO has shared details and updates of the Ola electric scooter on Twitter. He recently conducted a poll on the social media platform about how customers would prefer their Ola electric scooters to be delivered. Over 60% of people voted for “online and home delivery” whereas the remaining said they’d prefer to pick up their E2W from a physical dealership/store.

Similarly, people expect the upcoming Ola electric scooter to have a range of over 150km. It’s to be noted that this isn’t an official figure released by the company but another poll that the CEO had Tweeted last month. The E2W is also expected to be charged from 0 to 50% in just 18 minutes and have a top speed of over 100 kmph.

What range do you expect from the Ola electric scooter! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 17, 2021

While the Ola electric scooter launch is yet to be finalised, interested buyers can still book one from the company’s official website by paying a refundable booking amount of INR 499. The upcoming electric two-wheeler will be available in a total of 10 colour options divided into 3 finishes (matte, metallic, and pastel).