Jaguar F-Type Designer Joins Ola Electric as Head of Vehicle Design

Ola Electric has announced that it has appointed Wayne Burgess as the Head of Vehicle Design for its entire product range including scooters, bikes, cars and more. Burgess brings with him years of international automotive design experience. He has worked on some of the most legendary and iconic cars in history including the Bentley Arnage in 1998, Aston Martin DB9 in the mid-2000s and more recently, the Jaguar F-Type, F-Pace SUV, XE, XF as well as many others.

Speaking about Wayne Burgess joining Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said:

Wayne is a fantastic addition to our leadership team and will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to our industry-changing electric vehicles. As the world moves to EVs, the vehicle form factors will be fundamentally reimagined. Wayne’s expertise in designing some of the most legendary vehicles will also be helpful in bringing these new form factors to consumers. I look forward to collaborating with him to build the most iconic range of EVs in the world.

Wayne Burgess has spent almost three decades designing vehicles for the majority of British premium automotive manufacturers, from Rolls Royce and Bentley in his early career to Aston Martin and Jaguar Landrover to, more recently, Lotus. He was the Chief Designer for the Jaguar F-Type sports car and then Studio Director for the Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

Expressing his keen interest to take charge of vehicle design at Ola Electric, Wayne Burgess, said:

I am looking forward to my work at Ola Electric and to the opportunity to lead a team that will work on designing cutting-edge electric vehicles for the world. I am thrilled to be part of Ola as it accelerates on its path to becoming a leader in global EV solutions.

Ola Electric is preparing to launch its first range of electric scooters in the next few months. The company says that the Ola electric scooter, which has already won several prestigious awards including the IHS Markit Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award, will come with advanced innovations and offer the customers the best-in-class performance and experience. The EV will be priced aggressively to make it accessible to all and will help accelerate India’s transition to sustainable, clean and electric mobility.

