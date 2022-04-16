Okinawa Praise Pro Electric Scooter Recalled for Potential Battery Issue

Okinawa Autotech has announced that it will recall 3215 units of the Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect.

The company has said that this recall is a part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps. The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India.

Okinawa is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually.

This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety.