Okinawa is a well-known EV brand in the country. The company has announced that it has sold over 1,000 electric scooters in a month since the nationwide lockdown restrictions for economic activities were relaxed.

Okinawa, the first company to receive FAME 2 approval in the electric two-wheeler segment, partially resumed its operations on 11 May 2020 with 25% workforce. With only 60-70% touchpoints out of 350+ dealerships functional across the country, it has dispatched over 1,200 electric vehicles in the first month of operation.

Speaking about selling over 1,000 electric scooters in the country in these difficult times, Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa, said:

We have witnessed a good demand in the market for electric scooters. We have retailed over 1,000 electric scooters despite limited dealerships operational during the current COVID-19 outbreak. This has indeed encouraged us, as we understand that the market is gaining its strength back. We also anticipate that, due to COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of people would want to avoid using public transport, which might increase the demand for new vehicles for personal mobility. With the increasing awareness around the economic viability of electric vehicles, we might witness a sharp inclination towards EVs among the buyers.

Okinawa is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the maximum safety of its employees and customers. The electric scooters are sanitised before getting dispatched from the manufacturing unit and after reaching the dealerships across the country. Okinawa has issued strict safety guidelines for its dealerships.

Founded in 2015, Okinawa has established itself quite firmly in the industry, especially when it comes to the high-speed electric scooter segment. It is the only EV maker in the country to sell over 10,000 high-speed electric scooters in FY2020.