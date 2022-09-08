Okinawa Galaxy Showroom Opens in Noida

Okinawa Galaxy Showroom has been inaugurated in Noida. The electric scooter brand's new outlet comes under the MAPL Group and is located in Sector 63.

Enhanced by its world-class technology, the brand-new Okinawa Galaxy showroom is launched with the intention to offer a real-time purchasing experience to customers as well as driving awareness and engagement in terms of electric two-wheelers.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Okinawa Galaxy showroom on 7th September 2022 was an invite-only event attended by auto enthusiasts who browsed through the brand’s extensive range of high and low-speed e-scooters.

Through this Okinawa Galaxy showroom, Noida’s residents will also be able to experience the cutting-edge engineering that goes on behind the scenes through its Cut-Section scooter displayed at the store. Customers can gain in-depth knowledge about crucial components of the scooters such as the battery, motor, and chassis.

The Okinawa Galaxy showroom will also feature a customization zone where customers can revamp their chosen vehicle with bespoke details. The futuristic tech experience centre is a lively, perceptible and interactive space, allowing customers to experience the brand from its inception till its culmination.

