Top 5 Upcoming Seven-Seater Cars You Need to Look For in 2021

Hyundai’s upcoming Alcazar has elevated the action in the seven-seater segment. Seven-seater cars traditionally make more sense in the Indian market considering that we are still big on joint families. They are available both in SUV and MPV body segments, with SUVs taking a front seat given the road presence they offer. Hence, an SUV with more seats proves to be a more practical approach than MPVs. However, MPVs are more economical and better suited for comfortable driving. So, if you are among the buyers who are eyeing a 7-seater car in India, then here are your top picks that will enter the market this year.

All-New Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio comes from a house that is known around the world for its expertise in high-hauling body types and the SUV has been in India for 2 decades now. One of the biggest changes in the new Scorpio will be in terms of mechanicals. The new Scorpio will come with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol model will use an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged motor, while the diesel version will get an updated, more powerful 2.2-litre mHawk unit. The petrol engine will be rated at 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. The power and torque figures of the updated oil burner could be higher than the existing unit that makes 130bhp and 320Nm.

Spy pictures of the car suggest that the car will feature a 5-slot grille, new headlamps with LED DRLs, a longer bonnet and a revised bumper with wide air intakes. The new-generation model will have a longer wheelbase, with an extended C-pillar. Unlike the test mule that was spotted with steel wheels, the production version (higher trims) will come with alloy units. The rear section might be revised with LED taillights and a larger tailgate with easy ingress and egress.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai is all set to launch the Alcazar in April. The three-row SUV could be priced between INR 12 lakh and INR 18 lakh* and will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. In the domestic market, the car will go up against the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and Tata Safari. The Alcazar sits above Creta in the product lineup and borrows most of the features and design from the same. The Alcazar will be equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging.

At its heart, the Alzacar will come with two engines: 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units. The petrol engine is the same one that powers the Elantra and Tucson but in a slightly higher state of tune to produce 159 PS and 191 Nm while the diesel engine is the same as the Creta’s with 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both engines will be available with the option of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It also comes with three drive modes: Eco, City And Sport.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra recently unveiled the brand name of its upcoming SUV, built on the W601 platform, as the XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’). The car is expected to replace the XUV500 and will be placed below the Alturas G4. Mahindra says that the XUV700 will also come with world-class safety features. The XUV700, which is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022, will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

Prices for the current-gen XUV500 starts from INR 13.16 lakh and goes up to INR 18.88 lakh* and we expect the 700 to be priced slightly higher than that. There is a chance that the SUV will borrow its powertrain options from the XUV500 which means, you can expect a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that continues to put out 155 PS and 360 Nm. The SUV gets the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. It will offer optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

After the discontinuation of the TUV300 last year, Mahindra is now planning to launch the BS6-compliant version of the TUV300 this year, but with updated styling and a new name – Bolero Neo. The Bolero is a go-to model for a rural buyer looking for a rugged, multi-seater SUV/ MPV. The Bolero NEO will aim to tap a more premium buyer in the rural market and also entry-level urban buyers looking for a better product than Bolero in terms of features and design.

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo (TUV300 facelift) will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, which is expected to generate 100 PS and 240 Nm. This motor is expected to be available with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The feature list can include a new infotainment system, like the one we saw in Thar. It is, however, unlikely to get a 4WD system.

Kia KY7

There is faint news that has hinted towards Kia’s next offence in India. The car will is likely to be introduced in the MPV segment and will take on the likes of the Toyota Innova, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and others. While there is very little that we know about the car, the upcoming Kia KY MPV is likely to be designed and developed on the Seltos platform, which also underpins the second-generation Hyundai Creta. The car will be offered with 6 and 7-seat configurations. The 6-seater model will feature captain seats for the second row, while the 7-seater will have a bench-type setup. It is likely to come with modular seating options with sliding as well as foldable seats.

Kia has said that the platform can support different body styles and engine options including hybrid, petrol and diesel. In terms of powertrain, the car is most likely to share its engine options with the Seltos. This means you can expect 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. While the former is good for 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, the oil burner produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both manual and automatic gearbox options will be on offer.

*Ex-showroom prices