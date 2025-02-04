NueGo Launches India’s First Electric Sleeper AC Bus for Intercity Travel

NueGo has introduced India's first fully electric AC sleeper bus, redefining sustainable long-distance travel. Targeting key routes like Delhi–Amritsar, Bangalore–Chennai, and Hyderabad–Rajahmundry, NueGo aims to set a new standard in eco-friendly intercity transport.

Equipped with a 450 kWh battery, these buses offer a range of 350 km per charge, extendable to 600 km/day with fast charging. Premium amenities include ergonomic sleeper berths, USB charging ports, LED lighting, and modern sanitation facilities, ensuring a comfortable journey.

Built for efficiency and safety, the buses feature India’s first monocoque chassis, ABS with ESC, full air suspension, and a rollover-engineered structure. With zero tailpipe emissions, regenerative braking, and a quiet ride, NueGo is leading the charge in green mobility.

Prioritizing women’s safety, NueGo offers a 24x7 helpline, Pink Seat reservations, CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking, speed locks, and driver breath analyzer tests. This launch cements NueGo’s position as a pioneer in India’s electric intercity transport revolution.