Nissan dealerships have resumed operations in select locations, ahead of the BS6 Kicks 2020 launch that is expected to take place later this month. Pre-bookings for the upcoming SUV will begin on 15 May.

Nissan has announced that it started dispatching BS6 vehicles from the alliance plant in Chennai to its dealerships that are located in green and orange zone nationwide on 7 May. The company had begun production on 4 May. Its dealerships across green and orange zones have resumed business, gearing up for the launch of the BS6 Kicks 2020. In the weeks to follow, the company is expected to launch the Magnite sub-4 metre SUV as well.

The BS6 transition of the Kicks is indirectly Nissan giving another shot at popularising it in India. The company is set to roll out several changes in the India-specific SUV along with the BS6 upgrade. It has discontinued the diesel engine, upgraded the old, naturally aspirated petrol engine, and introduced a turbocharged petrol engine. It has even added a first-in-segment remote engine start feature and a CVT. Customers awaiting a Kicks automatic will finally be able to buy one soon.

The BS6 turbocharged petrol engine Nissan will offer in the Kicks will be the HR13 1.3-litre unit that produces 156 PS of maximum power and 254 Nm of peak torque. This is the most powerful and the torquiest engine in its segment. It will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission and even a CVT. The Kicks turbo petrol will return a fuel economy of up to 16.3 km/l.

Know more about the BS6 Nissan Kicks 2020 in our special report here.