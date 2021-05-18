Check Out Benefits Worth Up To INR 75,000 On Nissan Kicks For May 2021

Nissan has rolled out some amazing discounts and benefits on the BS6-compliant Kicks SUV for the month of May 2021. In a bid to attract more customers, Nissan is offering benefits on the Kicks that include a cash discount, exchange bonus and even an additional corporate discount. These offers have come following poor sales of the Kicks, as the company barely manages to move 1,000 cars a month. Moreover, the offers may vary across variants and location.

Nissan have listed these benefits on their official website, with total benefits on the compact SUV amounting up to INR 75,000. Nissan is offering a flat cash discount of INR 20,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to INR 50,000. Based on one’s CIBIL score, an additional INR 5,000 discount is also being offered. To be precise, a CIBIL score over 700 gets this benefit and the same is being extended even to government employees. There are, however, no offers on the Magnite sub-compact SUV.

The Nissan Kicks is offered across eight variants and four trim levels in India - XL, XV, XV Premium & XV Premium (O). Under the hood, the Kicks is a petrol-only SUV with the choice of two petrol engines. There's a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine that produces 154 hp and 254 Nm of peak torque. There's also a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 105 hp and 142 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit.

The Nissan Kicks sits in the lower-end of the compact-SUV segment where it competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Priced from INR 9.49 lakh, going up to INR 14.64 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India), the Kicks is one of the more affordable offerings in this segment. With potent engines under its hood, good styling and reasonable amount of features, the Kicks still makes for a very good buy in the compact SUV space if you are restrained by budget.

In other news, Nissan recently rolled out a price hike across its entire portfolio, including all Datsun models, that has been effective from April 1, 2021. This price hike has most importantly affected the Magnite sub-compact SUV which saw a third price hike since it was launched in December 2020. With this recent revision, prices for the base 1.0L non-turbo petrol variants of the Magnite have been hiked by up to INR 33,000. Meanwhile, prices for the turbo-petrol variants have been hiked by up to INR 20,000. The Nissan Magnite is currently priced from INR 5.59 lakh, going up to INR 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

