Tablet-style touchscreen infotainment systems are becoming a new design trend among new-age cars, SUVs and MPVs. However, Nissan doesn’t plan to put a gigantic screen in the Magnite, its upcoming sub-compact SUV.

Renault adopted tablet-style touchscreen infotainment systems beginning with the Mk5 Espace in 2014. However, its sister brand Nissan still isn’t interested in such unconventional screens for its vehicles. Below is how the company has expressed its dislike for such oversized touchscreen infotainment systems:

Many new cars have bulky, tablet-like screens smack in the middle of the dashboard. While these super-sized displays may grab attention at motor shows, carmakers working to create next-generation vehicles also have other things to consider as they attempt to balance design, technology and utility.

We agree with Nissan on this matter. While design is something that must progressively change with time, there are some elements that better remain in the traditional layout, and the central screen is one of them. Nissan may go for a floating touchscreen infotainment system similar to that of the Kicks for the Magnite. The main features of the sub-4 metre SUV will likely include an electric sunroof, LED headlights and LED tail lights as well.

The Magnite will be based on the CMF-A+ platform. Nissan is said to offer it with Renault’s BR10 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine and its own HR10 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. A diesel engine option is not planned for this model.

The BR10 engine produces 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque in the Renault Triber. It could be offered in the Nissan Magnite in the same tuning, with 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission choices. The HR10 engine will reportedly have a maximum power of around 95 PS and be available with a 5-speed MT and a CVT.

According to a recent report, Nissan wants to price the Magnite very aggressively, from around INR 5,25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Off-road king Nissan Patrol still being evaluated for India

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.