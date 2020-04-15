The Nissan Magnite prices in India could start at around INR 5.25 lakh*, says a new media report citing an undisclosed source. If true, it will be the cheapest sub-4 metre B-SUV in the country.

While last month it was reported that the Nissan Magnite is scheduled to go on sale in May, now it is being reported that the launch will take place in August. The prices of the currently most affordable sub-4 metre B-SUVs in India start at around INR 7 lakh*. These are the Hyundai Venue, the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Vitara Brezza, the prices of which start at INR 6.70 lakh*, INR 6.95 lakh* and INR 7.34 lakh* respectively.

For those wondering how Nissan will manage to price the Magnite far below the industry standard, it’s probably got something to do with the CMF-A+ platform and the base engine, Renault's BR10 petrol unit.

The BR10 petrol engine is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit that develops 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque in the Renault Triber. While a 5-speed automated manual transmission is a given, a 5-speed automated manual transmission option is possible After all, Renault is already working on the BR10-AMT combo for the Triber.

Nissan will offer the Magnite with also its HR10 engine. This turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit will produce a maximum power of around 95 PS and come linked to a 5-speed MT or a CVT. The top-end Magnite with the HR10 engine and a CVT could be priced below INR 6 lakh*. It seems like the company is focusing more on the price than the performance.

Little is known about the features of the Nissan Magnite at the moment. It has been reported that the all-new sub-compact SUV will be available with a sunroof. LED DRLs, LED tail lights, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls should also be included in the list of main features.

*Ex-showroom

[Source: autocarindia.com]