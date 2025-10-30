Nissan Showcases New Elgrand, Refreshed Ariya, and Patrol SUV at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Nissan made a strong statement at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, unveiling three key models — the all-new Elgrand minivan, a refreshed Ariya EV, and the confirmation of the Patrol SUV’s return to Japan. The launches underline Nissan’s renewed focus on its home market and its push toward intelligent electrification.

The fourth-generation Elgrand, set to arrive in summer 2026, will debut Nissan’s third-generation e-Power hybrid system and become the first global model to feature the updated e-4ORCE electric all-wheel-drive setup. Designed for comfort and innovation, it will also offer ProPilot hands-off driver assistance for speeds under 50 km/h — enhancing convenience in urban traffic.

The Patrol, launching in the first half of fiscal 2027, marks Nissan’s return to the large SUV segment in Japan, years after the iconic Safari ended production in 2007. Serving as a new flagship SUV, it symbolizes the brand’s commitment to blending luxury, power, and heritage for Japanese buyers.

Meanwhile, the updated Ariya is scheduled to roll out later this fiscal year, bringing with it Google-powered infotainment and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, reaffirming Nissan’s dedication to connected and versatile EV technology.

Commenting on the launches, Ivan Espinosa, Chief Executive, stated, “We aim to reignite the spirit of the Japan market by honouring our heritage, electrifying our icons, and pushing technological boundaries.”

With this trio, Nissan is clearly positioning itself for a strong domestic resurgence, merging tradition with advanced electrified mobility.