Celebrate This Valentine’s With Nissan Magnite, Get 100% Cashback & More

With Valentine’s Day just a couple of days away, Nissan India has announced a special program to celebrate Valentine's Day and the success of its Magnite. Nissan’s Maruti Vitara Brezza-rival has garnered over 32,800 bookings within 2 months of its launch, thereby making it one of the most desired models in its segment. The local subsidiary of the Japanese automaker started deliveries of the Magnite in January this year. In fact, to commemorate India’s 72nd Republic Day, the company delivered 720 units of the latest sub-compact SUV on January 26.

But a high demand for the Magnite has also ensued waiting periods that stretch to months, and to tackle this, Nissan has taken up the initiative to add a third shift by hiring more than a 1,000 employees across its manufacturing facility and over 500 new employees in the dealership network. Furthermore, as a sign of gratitude to customers who are waiting for their Magnites to be delivered, Nissan has even announced a special program this Valentine's Day.

Nissan will be hosting a lucky draw for all customers who have booked a Magnite and are yet to receive the delivery as of 12th of February, 2021. In this lucky draw, every month, 100 customers awaiting their delivery can win one of the following – 66 customers can bag a free 20,000 km/2 years maintenance package, 25 customers can win a 1-year extended warranty, 8 customers can benefit from a chance to upgrade their Magnite to the next trim level, and 1 lucky customer can even get a 100% cashback of the ex-showroom price.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite has had an overwhelming customer response; customers love the all-new Nissan Magnite and in gratitude of their wait, we have introduced this Valentine's program,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. Nissan has also introduced the ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience within 90 minutes. Customers can check costs and book the services online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance available in over 1500 cities approximately. Nissan has also extended the service reach to its customers by conducting “Nissan Service Clinics” in 100+ upcountry locations. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.