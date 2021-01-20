India-Made Nissan Magnite Crash Test Scores Revealed By ASEAN NCAP

Earlier in December 2020, Nissan announced that the Magnite received a 4-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP but at that time, the testing body did not reveal the exact scores the Magnite secured. ASEAN NCAP has now revealed the points scored and observations made from the Magnite crash test. The Nissan Magnite is solely manufactured here in India for both domestic and export purposes and the model tested by ASEAN NCAP was an Indonesian-spec model. These ratings however do not hold true for the India-spec model.

The Nissan Magnite secured 39.02 points in the Adult Occupant Protection and 16.31 points for Child Occupant Protection. In the safety assist category, the Magnite secured 15.28 points, taking the total score up to 70.60 points. That fetched the Magnite a rather impressive 4-star safety rating. Data revealed by the testing body shows that the Magnite showed risk of injury to the driver's chest. Meanwhile, front passenger's chest and lower legs protection was rated as adequate in the frontal offset test.

The test also revealed that the Nissan Magnite's compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test. The driver's chest protection was however rated as adequate during the side impact test. In terms of Child Occupancy protection, the Magnite secured 7.81 points in the Dynamic Assessment Test with the 18-month old child dummy. The three-year old dummy meanwhile secured a full 8.0 point safety rating.

The Indonesian-spec Magnite comes pretty well loaded with safety features as standard. That includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and seat belt reminder for the front seats. It also comes with a 360-degree camera, reverse parking sensors, tire pressure monitor, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), traction control, and more on its top-spec trims. It must be noted that ASEAN NCAP tested the top-spec trim of the Indonesian-spec Magnite.

Under the hood, the Magnite gets two engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly. It will only feel slow when compared to its rivals. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

