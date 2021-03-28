Nissan Magnite User Review By Ex-Maruti Swift Owner

Nissan Magnite was launched in the country on December 2, last year. With the lowest starting price for a sub-4m compact-SUV ever, the Magnite managed to make its way to the headlines. Nissan concluded the last year by increasing the prices of Nissan Magnite by a small margin. Even with the hiked prices, Magnite is managing high figures on the sales tally. In case you too are interested in getting home a Nissan Magnite, here’s a detailed ownership review of this affordable sub-4m compact-SUV. This ownership review video was shared on YouTube by Free Advice.

In the video, hosts can be seen asking a set of questions to a Nissan Magnite owner – Dr. Punit, who hails from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. This particular example is the XL trim of the Magnite, and it is powered by the turbocharged power plant, which is paired to the CVT box here. The owner paid Rs. 9.40 lakh as the on-road price for its possession. The hosts ask the owner why he chose the Magnite over the Nexon. To which the Magnite owner replies that it was the newest product in its segment at the time of purchase. Moreover, it comes with a CVT automatic, whereas the Nexon gets an AMT.

Talking of the fuel efficiency, the owner claims that it can deliver a mileage of 12-13 kmpl in the city while it returns a mileage of 16 kmpl on highways. Also, the Magnite owner claims that he went head over heels for the Magnite’s overall design. Talking of the downsides, the owner claims that the weak service network of Nissan often comes up as a hurdle in the ownership experience. Moreover, the Magnite does not feel as much refined as his previous daily driver – Maruti Swift, which was powered by a petrol motor.

The owner also suffered minor electronic glitches in the initial phase with various electronic gadgetries, like the infotainment unit, instrument cluster, and more. However, the owner is highly satisfied with his decision of buying a Nissan Magnite over its rivals. Currently, the Nissan Magnite is on sale with two engine options – 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. There are two gearbox options on offer – 5-speed MT and CVT. The latter, however, is available in the turbo variants only. Prices for the Magnite range in between Rs. 5.49 lakh – Rs. 9.89 lakh. With these prices, the Magnite rivals the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, et al.

