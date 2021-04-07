Extent Of Third Price Hike On Nissan Magnite Revealed

Late last month, Nissan announced a price hike across its range of Nissan and Datsun models with effect from April 1, 2021. The carmaker has now revealed the exact extent of the price hike for the Magnite sub-compact SUV. This is, in fact, the third price hike for the Magnite since its launch in December 2020. Prices for the Nissan Magnite have gone up in the range of INR 9,000 to INR 33,0000, depending on the variant. Here's a detailed look at the updated price list of the Nissan Magnite with effect from April 2021.

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Magnite NA Petrol INR 10,000 XE INR 5.49 lakh INR 5.59 lakh INR 33,000 XL INR 5.99 lakh INR 6.32 lakh INR 31,000 XV INR 6.68 lakh INR 6.99 lakh INR 33,000 XV Dual Tone INR 6.82 lakh INR 7.15 lakh INR 13,000 XV Premium INR 7.55 lakh INR 7.68 lakh INR 15,000 XV Premium Dual Tone INR 7.69 lakh INR 7.84 lakh Magnite Turbo-Petrol XL INR 7.29 lakh INR 7.49 lakh INR 20,000 XV INR 7.98 lakh INR 8.09 lakh INR 11,000 XV Dual Tone INR 8.12 lakh INR 8.25 lakh INR 13,000 XV Premium INR 8.75 lakh INR 8.89 lakh INR 14,000 XV Premium DT INR 8.89 lakh INR 9.05 lakh INR 16,000 XL CVT INR 8.19 lakh INR 8.39 lakh INR 20,000 XV CVT INR 8.88 lakh INR 8.99 lakh INR 11,000 XV Dual Tone CVT INR 9.02 lakh INR 9.15 lakh INR 13,000 XV Premium CVT INR 9.65 lakh INR 9.74 lakh INR 9,000 XV Premium Dual Tone CVT INR 9.79 lakh INR 9.90 lakh INR 11,000

With this recent revision, prices for the base 1.0L non-turbo petrol variants of the Magnite have been hiked by up to INR 33,000. Meanwhile, prices for the turbo-petrol variants have been hiked by up to INR 20,000. Just earlier last month, Nissan hiked the prices of all turbo-petrol variants of the Magnite by INR 30,000, which means prices for the turbo-petrol variants have been hiked by up to INR 50,000 in the last couple of months. The first price hike for the Magnite came early this year when the introductory price period came to an end and Nissan hiked the price of just the base variant by INR 50,000.

Also Read : 2022 Nissan 400Z Leaked in Production-ready Guise, Looks Gorgeous

Just a few days ago, Nissan announced that the Magnite has crossed 10,000 production milestone in India. However, demand for the Magnite has been much greater than that. Last month itself, Nissan revealed that they have received over 40,000 bookings for the Magnite in just three months. Given the fantastic value proposition, the Magnite was quick to become one of the most popular offerings in the sub-compact SUV space. Naturally, an overwhelming demand has led to a rather long waiting period, which extends up to seven months in certain cities. Nissan, however, say that they are operating at full pace to reduce waiting periods.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly indeed. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Magnite is one of the most feature loaded vehicles at this price point, some highlights being an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, cruise control, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, LED headlamps with DRLs, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry with push button start and much more. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport, but also rivals vehicles from the premium hatchback space like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz due to its price positioning.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.