2022 Nissan 400Z Leaked in Production-ready Guise, Looks Gorgeous

The Nissan Z Proto was unveiled last year in a near-production form. However, pictures of the production-ready version of the new Z-car have surfaced over the internet. And it looks downright gorgeous in these images. The new Nissan sports car is likely to be called 400Z when it goes on sale. Talking of its design, it looks quite like the Z Proto showcased last year, but with some noticeable distinctions at places. While the Z Proto was revealed in a Bright Yellow paint scheme, this production-ready model dons a dark grey colour option.

On the front, it gets a wide air intake with a sharp-looking nose. The bumper too features sharp lines and gets a splitter around its lower-end. The Nissan 400Z will get the new Nissan logo, which is neatly-hidden here. The headlamp design seems to be drawing heavy inspiration from the Z Proto. Nevertheless, the headlamps look appealing. Also, the low-set long bonnet gets sharp creases, giving it a distinctive pentagonal-hump in the middle.

Over to the sides, the 400Z sports a dynamic silhouette, which is typical of Z cars. The long bonnet, sloping roofline, and raking rear windscreen lend it with a sporty stance. The alloy wheels on this model are finished in a shade of black. The rear facet also packs the same quotient of sportiness as other profiles. On the trunk, the 400Z gets a noticeable lip spoiler. The tail lamps feature a retro theme with the use of a massive piano-black insert. Lower down the rear bumper, 400Z gets a diffuser along with twin exhaust mufflers.

While Nissan has tried to give the exterior design a touch of older Z cars, the case isn’t the same on the inside. It gets a multi-function steering wheel, behind which sits a big LCD screen for the instrument cluster. Another LCD unit is placed on the centre console for the infotainment unit. Sadly, this particular example gets an automatic gearbox. A manual shift lever would’ve been a great sight. The interesting part, however, is the presence of steering-mounted paddle shifters and three analogue dials on the centre portion of the dashboard.

The Nissan 400Z is expected to hit the showroom floors by the end of this year. The prices are likely to be in the range of 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder Toyota Supra. The 400Z will source power from a twin-turbo V6 petrol motor, which will come mated to a 6-speed stick shift as standard. However, an automatic gearbox will be available as an option.